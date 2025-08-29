Education ministry focuses on anti-bullying and digital education in Budget 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education will prioritise creating an anti-bullying framework in educational institutions alongside driving digital education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training programmes in Budget 2026.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed these initiatives would form the core educational focus in next year’s national budget planning.

She stated that additional emphasis would be placed on empowering preschools and enhancing support for students with special educational needs.

These priorities emerged from extensive dialogue and consultation sessions with various stakeholders across the education sector.

“In the context of education, this budget is very important because it is closely related to the implementation of several important agendas being implemented by the MOE such as the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2026-2035 and the New School Curriculum 2027,“ she said in a Facebook post today.

Fadhlina recently held detailed discussions with Finance Minister Two Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan regarding educational initiatives within the upcoming budget.

“Budget 2026 which is the fourth series in the MADANI Budget focuses on efforts to restore fiscal resilience, strengthen economic fundamentals and raise the standard of living of the people,“ she added.

The minister expressed her appreciation to the finance ministry team for their consideration of educational priorities during budget preparations.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to table the Supply Bill 2026 in the Dewan Rakyat on October tenth at four pm according to the parliamentary calendar. – Bernama