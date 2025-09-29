Educator advocates for animal-assisted therapy

PETALING JAYA: Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) could be the missing piece in Malaysia’s mental health puzzle, if only policy and public support catch up with the science, said Universiti Teknologi Malaysia psychology professor Prof Dr Siti Aisyah Panatik.

“Healing does not always come from medicine or words alone. Sometimes, it comes from the silent companionship of another living being who offers empathy without judgement,” she said.

Globally, AAT has been proven to calm nerves, lift moods and help people claw their way out of trauma.

Siti Aisyah argued that Malaysia is just as ripe for such an approach.

From dogs and cats to horses and even rabbits, therapy animals are showing results elsewhere in reducing anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress.

“The presence of an animal offers unconditional acceptance. Rather than replacing psychotherapy or psychiatric care, AAT amplifies it. Patients feel safer, more motivated and more willing to engage.

“That is powerful for those struggling with loneliness, trauma recovery or social anxiety.”

The science also backs it up. Time with animals raises oxytocin, the “bonding hormone”, along with serotonin and dopamine, the mood stabilisers. Cortisol, the stress hormone, drops. Blood pressure falls. Heart rates steady. And the brain’s reward and attachment centres light up, boosting resilience and emotional control.

Siti Aisyah added that animals make excellent “social icebreakers”, easing people into conversations and trust-building without awkward silences.

She said Malaysia’s current shift towards holistic wellbeing offers the perfect opening, adding that the Malaysia Madani framework, with its emphasis on inclusive health services, could provide a home for AAT if policymakers are bold enough.

Hospitals, rehab centres, universities and special-needs schools could roll out pilot programmes to diversify therapy and make mental health treatment less clinical and more human.

But the road is not clear. Malaysia has no official guidelines or accreditation for AAT, meaning practice is patchy at best.

Trained therapists and handlers are also thin on the ground.

On top of that, there is the issue of cultural and religious sensitivity.

“Attitudes towards animals, particularly dogs, differ across our multicultural society,” she said.

Cats, rabbits or horses could be viable substitutes to win wider acceptance.

Funding is another sticky point, with healthcare institutions often favouring established, conventional interventions over innovative ones.

However, Siti Aisyah expressed belief that momentum is building.

She envisions universities, hospitals and community centres leading with small-scale pilots to create local evidence.

She said partnerships between psychology and veterinary departments could then lay the foundation for a Malaysian model of AAT.

“With the right advocacy, Malaysia could even position itself as a regional leader in culturally adaptive AAT,” she said.

For her, the message is simple: healing is not always about prescriptions and pep talks.

Sometimes, it is about a quiet purr, a steady gaze or a furry presence at your side, proof that science and compassion could walk paw-in-hand to transform mental healthcare.