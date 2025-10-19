Eight individuals give statements in Gunung Liang climber death case

IPOH: Police have recorded statements from eight individuals to assist investigations into the death of climber Mustaqqeem Mansor at Gunung Liang Barat near Tanjong Malim.

Muallim deputy district police chief DSP Suhaimi Muhamad confirmed those summoned included expedition participants and fellow climbers who were with the victim.

Three additional climbers who returned home immediately after the climb will be summoned soon to complete the investigation.

The climbing activity organisers have been identified and will be asked to provide statements shortly. The case is currently being investigated as a sudden death report.

Autopsy results from Slim River Hospital confirmed hypothermia as the cause of death for the 34-year-old victim.

Mustaqqeem was found dead at approximately 3.30 pm on October 16 at the mountain summit. His body was airlifted using a Fire and Rescue Service Special Air Force AW189 helicopter last Friday. – Bernama