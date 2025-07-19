Elderly pedestrian killed in Tampin road accident, multiple vehicles involved

TAMPIN: A 65-year-old man is believed to have been run over by several vehicles on Jalan Gemas-Tampin, here this morning.

Tampin police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman said police believed that during the 6.30am incident, the man was trying to cross the road.

“Police received information at 7.15 am and initial investigations found that the victim was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road.

“Further investigations revealed that another vehicle may have also run over the victim, who was lying in the middle of the road after he was first knocked down,” he said in a statement today.

According to Amiruddien, the victim was wearing dark clothing, and the location had no street lighting.

“His body was sent to Tampin Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem examination, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added. - Bernama