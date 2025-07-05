Elderly woman dies in Jempol car crash into drain

SEREMBAN: An 83-year-old woman was killed after the car she was travelling in skidded and crashed into a drain along Jalan Kampung Batu Bakar here today.

Jempol police chief Supt Norhisham Mustapar said the 3.15 pm incident involved a Perodua Myvi driven by an 85-year-old man with two passengers.

He said the car was travelling from Kampung Batu Bakar to Taman ACBE, Bahau, when the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a nearby drain.

“As a result of the accident, the elderly woman, who was seated in the front passenger seat, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver and the rear passenger, a 41-year-old Indonesian woman, were taken to Kuala Pilah Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama