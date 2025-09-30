Elderly woman’s body and motorcycle found in ditch in Selama

IPOH: An elderly woman’s body was discovered together with a motorcycle in a roadside ditch at Kampung Tanjung Lengkong, Rantau Panjang in Selama this morning.

Selama district police chief Superintendent Sarudin Samah confirmed his department received a complaint from an excavator operator working in the area at approximately 11.45 am.

The complainant was performing cleaning work on the road shoulder when he spotted a motorcycle in the ditch.

Upon closer inspection, a decomposed body was also found near the motorcycle.

Police registration record checks revealed the same motorcycle had been used by an elderly woman reported missing on September 8.

Police are still awaiting forensic team results to officially confirm the body’s identity.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted at Selama Hospital’s forensic unit tomorrow.

The case is currently being investigated as a sudden death. – Bernama