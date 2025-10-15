Fahmi Fadzil begins two-day working visit to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has commenced a two-day working visit to Sabah starting today.

He will attend the Safe Internet Campaign Programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sindumin in Sipitang this morning.

The minister will then proceed to the Community Day event at NADI Pekan Sindumin later this morning.

Fahmi will launch NADI on Wheels and appoint the National Information Dissemination Centre Sabah Advisory Panel during the event.

Tomorrow morning he will attend another Safe Internet Campaign session at Kota Kinabalu Sixth Form College Hall in Inanam.

He will then participate in a NADI engagement session and appoint the NADI Sabah Advisory Panel at NADI Bandar Putra.

Later he will present a Kasih@HAWANA Fund contribution to Asia Times Pulse journalist Salamat Tambanan at the Bernama Sabah Bureau.

His visit will conclude with an inspection of the BUDI MADANI RON95 petrol subsidy system at Petronas Lintas Kepayan station. – Bernama