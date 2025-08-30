Fahmi urges Malaysians to maintain unity and love for country

KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit of unity and love for the country must remain strong in every citizen to ensure a more prosperous Malaysia.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated this message echoed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s National Day 2025 Address which stressed that any attempt to sow racial division must be curbed decisively.

“As the Prime Minister stressed, the independence we enjoyed today is the result of the struggles and sacrifices of many,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Fahmi, who is also the MADANI Government’s spokesperson, urged the public to join the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya tomorrow in conjunction with Malaysia’s 68th independence day.

In his address, Anwar made clear that efforts to split the people by race, region or religion cannot be tolerated, warning that such acts can threaten the nation’s future.

He said unity has been the foundation of Malaysia’s strength since the struggle for independence, and this spirit must be preserved to ensure lasting stability and prosperity.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the presence of thousands of citizens alongside the nation’s leadership reflected the prevailing spirit of patriotism in society.

“Among the main points highlighted was the need to defend the nation against divisive elements, strengthen unity and solidarity, uphold the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, which emphasises tolerance, mutual respect, and prioritising the people’s welfare and wellbeing,“ he said.

Shamsul Azri also extended National Day greetings to all Malaysians and called on the public to celebrate the occasion with enthusiasm, patriotism and gratitude towards the beloved nation. – Bernama