Fire department seeks urgent budget funding for station repairs

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department hopes the 2026 Budget will prioritise funding for maintaining fire stations and quarters in poor condition requiring urgent repairs.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad confirmed the department formally requested substantial allocation from the Ministry of Finance to ensure optimal facility conditions for effective rescue operations.

He stated the department seeks funding for two main initiatives starting with maintenance of fire stations and quarters needing urgent repairs.

JBPM also requested extra funding to enhance Volunteer Firefighter unit management towards establishing 500 teams nationwide under the National Fire and Rescue Policy 2021.

Nor Hisham further requested Social Security Organisation protection packages for both volunteer and auxiliary firefighters ensuring their safety during official duties.

Currently 8,900 volunteer firefighters and 2,280 auxiliary firefighters operate under JBPM supervision.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will table the 2026 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon as Finance Minister.

This marks the fourth budget tabled by the MADANI government and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan framework for national development. – Bernama