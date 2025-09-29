Firemen rescue worker stranded on telco tower after wasp attack

BATU KAWAN: Firefighters successfully rescued a maintenance worker stranded 40 metres high on a telecommunications tower following a wasp attack.

The Penang Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 12.10 pm and immediately dispatched a team to Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

Assistant operations director John Sagun Francis confirmed the incident involved a Pakistani national trapped on the tower’s fourth platform.

The 29-year-old worker became stranded during maintenance work due to a 25cm diameter wasp nest blocking his descent.

Wasps were actively swarming around platform one at the 10-metre level, preventing the worker from climbing down safely.

Firefighters were ordered to wear full personal protection equipment before beginning the complex rescue operation.

Rescuers used a safety rope to lift and deliver a fire department insect-proof jacket to the stranded worker.

The protected worker then managed to climb down from the dangerous height safely.

Authorities handed the location back to tower management to arrange pest control services.

The pest control department will be responsible for destroying the hazardous wasp nest. – Bernama