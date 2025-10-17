First witness to find Zara Qairina, outlines 3am routine at inquest

KOTA KINABALU: A senior student, who first found Zara Qairina Mahathir on the morning of July 16, told the Coroner’s Court today that her daily routine involved waking up early to do her laundry and collect water for bathing before preparing for dawn prayers.

The 15th child witness, a student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama Tun Datu Mustapha in Papar, was testifying on the 24th day of the inquest into Zara Qairina’s death before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan.

According to a summary of her testimony provided by lawyer Mohd Syarulnizam Mohd Salleh, who represents Zara Qairina’s mother, the witness sets an alarm for 3.00 am daily.

On the morning of the incident, she reported hearing a sound like something falling before she got up, but was not sure what it was as she was still drowsy.

“The witness said students are usually asleep at 3.00 am, though some do wake up early. She also told the court that she did not know Zara Qairina personally and had never spoken to her,” said Mohd Syarulnizam when briefing reporters after the proceedings.

Meanwhile, lawyer Joan Goh, who represents one of the students in Zara Qairina’s bullying case, noted that the witness also testified she woke up early to avoid queuing for the washing machine later.

The witness further testified that while going downstairs to the hostel’s ground floor to use the washing machine, she saw a student lying unconscious across the drain, but received no response when she called out to her.

“The witness said she did not see any other students on the ground floor at the time. She then immediately went to the guard post to seek help from the hostel security guard, Linah Mansoding @ Jaliha,“ Goh said.

In September, Linah testified that the senior student reported finding the victim while she was on duty that night. The student explained she had woken up early to wash clothes.

Linah confirmed that the senior student was the first person to find the teenager unconscious on July 16.

Goh added that during today’s proceedings, the witness also said she did not know Zara Qairina personally and was unaware of whether the victim had any conflicts with other students or was bullied by them.

Meanwhile, lawyer Azhier Farhan Arisin, who represents four teenagers in Zara Qairina’s bullying case, provided a summary of the 16th child witness’s testimony.

He said the witness had no knowledge of the victim being summoned and reprimanded by a senior student prior to being found unconscious.

The witness testified that she would not necessarily be informed if a senior student met with a junior, despite her role as a hostel prefect.

He said the witness described a pattern where senior students would frequently summon juniors to reprimand them, often using profanities and harsh language.

The witness said she had personally advised against this behaviour, and that an ustazah (female religious teacher) at the school had also counselled the seniors to mind their speech and communicate respectfully.

The witness further revealed that hostel wardens had previously shown a lack of diligence, including by failing to conduct dormitory inspections.

It was only after the incident that wardens were seen patrolling every floor. The inquest proceedings will resume on Tuesday, Oct 21.

Zara Qairina, 13, died on July 17 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where she had been admitted a day earlier after being found unconscious across a drain near her school hostel in Papar at 4 am.

The AGC ordered her remains exhumed for a post-mortem on Aug 8, before announcing a formal inquest into her death on Aug 13. - Bernama