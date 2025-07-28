Five suspects arrested in Op Vulture over loan shark threats, red paint attacks

KOTA BHARU: Police have detained five individuals suspected of involvement in illegal moneylending activities, including intimidation tactics such as splashing red paint on borrowers’ homes.

The arrests were made under Op Vulture in separate raids across Kelantan.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that the suspects, aged between 25 and 39, were apprehended in Pasir Tumboh, Kubang Kerian, and Pasir Hor.

The first arrest occurred on July 23, while the remaining four were detained on July 25 following a red paint incident.

Authorities seized 34 items believed to be connected to the crimes, including red paint, threatening notes, clothing, face masks, mobile phones, and motorcycles.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that all five suspects are believed to be linked to at least nine cases of property damage in Kota Bharu, Tumpat, and Tanah Merah,“ Mohd Yusoff said in a statement.

The suspects allegedly engaged in acts such as breaking windows with stones, pasting threatening notes, and padlocking gates to intimidate borrowers.

The case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 and Sections 427/506 of the Penal Code.

All suspects have been remanded for further investigations. - Bernama