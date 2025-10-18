Flash floods in Kulim displace 158, two PPS activated

KULIM: A total of 158 individuals, comprising 45 families, were relocated to two Temporary Relief Centres (PPS) near here after several areas in the district were hit by flash floods yesterday afternoon.

Kulim District Civil Defence Officer, Capt (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad, said the affected villages were Kampung Sungai Limau, Kampung Batu 5, Kampung Batu 6, and Kampung Paya Tok Betok.

“The PPS at Surau As-Shahiddin in Taman Sang Kancil, which opened at 8.30 last night, is housing 143 people from 41 families.

“Meanwhile, the PPS at Surau Paya Tok Betok, which opened at 11.00 pm, is providing shelter for 15 people from four families,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that with subsequent dry weather conditions, the floodwaters in most of the affected areas had begun to recede this morning.

Bernama had previously reported that continuous heavy rain, which began at 5.00 pm yesterday, caused flash floods in several areas of Kulim. - Bernama