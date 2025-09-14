Flood victims in Sabah rise to 400 as more areas affected

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah has risen to 400 people from 125 families as of 9 am today.

This figure represents an increase from the 391 people from 126 families who were evacuated yesterday.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee reported a decrease to 247 victims from 74 families in Penampang.

Conversely, the number of flood victims in Beaufort has increased to 153 people from 51 families.

Victims in Penampang are being sheltered at three separate relief centres.

These centres are the Penampang Sports Complex, Dewan Huguan Siau, and Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis.

All flood victims in Beaufort are currently housed at the permanent relief centre in Selagon.

A total of 22 villages have been impacted by the ongoing floods.

Fourteen of these affected villages are located in Penampang, while eight are in Beaufort.

The committee also announced a major road collapse on Jalan Donggongon Papar Spurs.

This incident has rendered Jalan Papar towards Kota Kinabalu completely impassable.

The public is strongly advised to use an alternative route to reach Kota Kinabalu.

Motorists are recommended to travel via Jalan Papar-Kinarut-Lok Kawi instead.

Flash floods struck several areas in Kota Kinabalu late last night.

The affected locations include Sembulan, Lido, Kolombong, Likas, and Manggatal.

This flooding followed continuous heavy rain that began yesterday evening. – Bernama