Follow-up meeting on Act 134 amendments for Orang Asli land tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: A follow-up meeting with state legal advisors regarding amendments to Act 134 concerning Orang Asli land issues will be held tomorrow.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang stated this meeting serves as preparation before the matter proceeds to the National Land Council meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development previously conducted engagement sessions with state governments through the special meeting of the Orang Asli Consultative Council to discuss these amendments.

“We have gathered input through engagement sessions and surveys with Orang Asli leaders and relevant agencies to ensure comprehensive and holistic amendments,” she said during her winding-up speech on the 13th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Negara.

Rubiah also revealed that the Community Development Department received 121,178 registration applications for its kindergartens and childcare centres for the 2026 intake as of 28 August.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu reported that 89.5% of approved Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme applications came from applicants aged forty and below.

The scheme’s fund received an additional ten billion ringgit in 2025, bringing the total allocation to thirty billion ringgit to date.

“The government provides financing guarantees of up to five hundred thousand ringgit for first home purchases, covering new, existing, or foreclosed properties,” she added.

This initiative extends to gig economy workers without steady income, covering principal financing costs and associated fees.

Aiman also noted that 1,171 private housing projects involving 139,848 units have been revived through a special task force on sick and abandoned projects.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup announced Sabah and Sarawak will be developed as Malaysia’s main aquaculture hubs through thirty-seven projects worth 227.9 million ringgit under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

Sabah will focus on high-value seafood exports through projects including a modern fisheries port and seaweed innovation centre.

Sarawak will concentrate on developing aquaculture industrial zones and modern ports to become the country’s leading aquaculture producer.

Regarding rice production, Arthur mentioned a two-year pilot project covering 443 hectares in key rice-growing areas involving 449 farmers.

The Prime Minister announced nearly one billion ringgit under Budget 2025 for irrigation upgrades and dam rehabilitation following the project’s success.

Three new rice varieties recently introduced can yield up to nine metric tonnes per hectare with shorter maturation periods to boost local production. – Bernama