Four men arrested for rioting and injuring teen in Kluang

KLUANG: Police have arrested four men for rioting and causing injury to a 17-year-old male victim at a local basketball court.

Kluang Police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh confirmed that a report about the incident was received yesterday at 11.15 am.

The victim alleged that several unidentified individuals attacked him on Friday around 11 pm.

He stated that the victim was at the Kampung Paya basketball court when he was assaulted by a group of unknown men.

Acting on information, four suspects aged between 19 and 21 were arrested today around 1.30 pm to assist with the investigation.

Checks revealed that two of the suspects have prior criminal records according to police statements.

Urine tests conducted on all four suspects came back negative for drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

A 45-second video related to the incident had earlier gone viral on social media platforms. – Bernama