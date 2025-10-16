Four Teluk Panglima Garang schools to be repaired after storm damage

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education has initiated clean-up operations and damage assessments at four schools damaged by a storm in Teluk Panglima Garang, Selangor.

Affected institutions include Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya, Sekolah Kebangsaan Sijangkang Jaya, SK Kampung Medan, and SK Jalan Tanjung.

Repair works will begin immediately following completion of the assessment process to restore school facilities.

All impacted schools will temporarily implement home-based teaching and learning to maintain educational continuity.

This temporary measure prioritises student, teacher, and staff safety during the recovery period.

The ministry has directed state and district education offices nationwide to enhance weather preparedness.

School administrators across Malaysia must ensure the wellbeing of all education personnel and students during unpredictable weather conditions. – Bernama