Four villages in Behrang Ulu hit by flash floods after heavy rain

IPOH: Four villages in Behrang Ulu near Tanjong Malim were hit by flash floods following heavy rain early this morning.

The affected villages are Kampung Sungai Sekiah, Kampung Batu 7, Kampung Baru Behrang Ulu and Kampung Batu 8.

Fifteen families from Kampung Sungai Sekiah and Kampung Batu 7 have been temporarily housed at the Kampung Sekiah Community Hall.

The flash floods submerged several roads and forced the closure of the main road in Behrang Ulu to light vehicles.

The closed road is FT 1 Jalan Tanjung Malim-Slim River in the Behrang Ulu area.

More than twenty victims were reported trapped due to flooding in Kampung Simpang 4 Dalam near Tanjong Malim.

A team from the Tanjung Malim and Slim River fire and rescue stations has been dispatched to evacuate the victims.

Muallim District Officer Mohd Sabli Bakri, who also chairs the Muallim Disaster Management Committee, stated that the relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Kampung Sekiah Temporary was set up at 10:30 am today to provide shelter for victims from Kampung Batu 7, Kampung Sekiah, and nearby areas.

In a separate statement from the Muallim APM PKOD, it was reported that heavy rain, which lasted over six hours starting at around 8:15 am today, caused the Sungai Bernam to overflow, flooding nearby homes and campsites in Kampung Simpang 4 Dalam. – Bernama