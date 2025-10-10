Fourth MADANI Budget focuses on helping the people without raising debt- PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The Fourth MADANI Budget, to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today, is not just about numbers and expenditure, but represents the government’s commitment to supporting the people without increasing the national debt, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar emphasised that the budget also outlines the government’s direction to ensure continued assistance for the rakyat.

“Watch the live presentation of the MADANI Budget 2026 on all television channels and major digital platforms,“ he added.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, will table the 2026 Budget at 4 pm today. This marks the fourth budget under the leadership of the MADANI government and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

It will serve as the primary basis for the implementation of the country’s development plans over the next five years.

During a briefing on the 2026 Budget for media editors in Putrajaya on Wednesday, Anwar said the budget would focus on strengthening the economy, safeguarding the people’s welfare, and reinforcing the nation’s sustainable and inclusive foundations.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar on the Parliament’s website, the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 will be debated by Members of Parliament for eight days at the policy stage, followed by ministerial winding-up sessions from Oct 29 to Nov 4.

The debate at the committee stage will take place from Nov 5 to 27, after which it is expected to be passed by the Dewan Rakyat- Bernama