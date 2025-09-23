From Seremban to Puncak Alam, 300L ceiling goes the distance

PETALING JAYA: The Finance Ministry has moved to calm concerns over the new Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) scheme, stressing that the 300-litre monthly allocation will comfortably cover the fuel needs of nearly all Malaysian drivers.

From Sept 30, every Malaysian aged 16 and above with a valid driving licence will automatically get 300 litres of subsidised RON95 each month at RM1.99 per litre - a hefty discount from the market price of RM2.60.

The ministry said the ceiling allocation was not set at random.

It said the Statistics Department’s data shows 99% of drivers consume less than 300 litres a month.

“To put it in perspective, that amount is enough to keep a Proton Saga running on a daily 200km commute between Seremban and Puncak Alam for an entire month.

“The 300-litre monthly ceiling allocation is more than sufficient for nearly all Malaysian motorists.

“It is designed to ease the rakyat’s concerns while ensuring subsidies are not exploited by smugglers or big commercial operators,” the ministry said in a statement today.

Putrajaya will still allocate RM11 billion to keep fuel prices affordable, but by ending blanket subsidies it expects to save RM2.5 to RM4 billion annually.

Those savings will be channelled into direct aid such as Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA).

The 300-litre ceiling also serves as a safeguard - generous for households but a barrier against those hoping to abuse the system.

To make things simple, drivers can check eligibility and track balances at www.budimadani.gov.my from 9am on Sept 25, while e-hailing drivers may apply for higher ceiling allocation via the same portal.

A hotline (1300-88-9595) will also be available.

The finance ministry stressed that Budi95 delivers what matters most: affordable fuel, peace of mind for motorists, and public funds better spent on the rakyat instead of fuelling freeloaders.