Fuel prices unchanged for RON95, RON97 and diesel from Oct 16-22

KUALA LUMPUR: Retail fuel prices will remain unchanged nationwide for the period from October 16 to 22.

The Ministry of Finance confirmed RON97 petrol will stay at RM3.18 per litre while RON95 remains at RM2.60 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 under the BUDI MADANI initiative continues at RM1.99 per litre.

Diesel prices in Peninsular Malaysia will maintain at RM2.93 per litre.

Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will continue paying RM2.15 per litre for diesel.

The weekly pricing follows the Automatic Pricing Mechanism for petroleum products.

The government will monitor global oil price trends to protect public welfare.

Appropriate measures will be taken as needed to safeguard people’s well-being. – Bernama