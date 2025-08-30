Gig Workers Bill 2025 hailed as landmark protection for Malaysia’s gig workers

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has declared the newly passed Gig Workers Bill 2025 a significant gift for all Malaysian youth and workers within the gig economy sector.

He stated that this legislation provides a clear definition of the gig industry while offering formal recognition and stronger social protections for workers.

Anwar addressed criticisms about the bill’s timing by emphasising the government’s thoughtful approach given its impact on millions of lives.

“In conjunction with the National Month, I affirm that the effort of every gig worker is dignified, and all of you have contributed immensely to strengthening the people and the country’s economy,” he said.

He described the bill as a victory for gig workers that aligns with the spirit of independence by addressing their demands and freeing them from workplace pressures.

Anwar acknowledged the legislative process was complex and time-consuming but ultimately successful despite some objections.

“We not only addressed the fate of gig workers, e-hailing drivers, food delivery workers and platform digital workers but also tried to resolve several matters raised,” he added.

He highlighted that critics who claimed the bill was not beneficial had never considered provisions like social security, leave entitlements, Perkeso contributions and insurance protection.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and ministry officials for implementing these worker protections.

The bill establishes specific guidelines to protect gig workers while balancing the interests of digital platform providers.

It also mandates the creation of the Malaysian Gig Economy Commission as an independent regulatory body to ensure effective enforcement. – Bernama