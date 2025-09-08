Gig Workers Bill 2025 to protect creative industry workers with dispute resolution

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching has expressed confidence in the Gig Workers Bill 2025’s ability to protect creative industry workers through its clear dispute resolution mechanism.

The bill aims to safeguard the welfare of approximately 30,000 to 40,000 gig workers within Malaysia’s creative sector by addressing long-standing industry uncertainties.

These uncertainties include delayed payments, lack of social protection, and safety concerns that have particularly affected artistes working on film sets.

A key feature of the legislation involves establishing a Tripartite Consultative Council to enable gig workers to negotiate wages, minimum pay rates, and other contractual terms.

Teo emphasised the importance of artistes understanding the new provisions and assistance offered under the Gig Workers Bill 2025 during a special briefing at the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia.

The briefing was conducted by Human Resources Minister Steven Sim and attended by industry leaders including Finas chairman Datuk Hans Isaac and Finas CEO Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib.

Also present was Malaysian Professional Film Workers Association president Khalil Saleh, highlighting broad industry support for the legislative initiative.

The Communications Ministry has thrown its full support behind the bill while ensuring creative industry members receive accurate information about their legal protections.

This legislation complements existing efforts by Finas and the Social Security Organisation to provide social safety nets for artistes and production crews.

The bill introduces several major changes including protection of gig workers’ rights, regulation of service agreement terms, and establishment of a dedicated gig workers tribunal.

It also addresses safety and health protections for gig workers while outlining specific obligations for contracting entities within the creative industry.

The Gig Workers Bill 2025 previously passed through the Dewan Rakyat on August 28 and is scheduled for tabling in the Dewan Negara tomorrow. – Bernama