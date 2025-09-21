Global Sumud Flotilla enters Greek waters en route to Gaza with aid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla will enter Greek waters before proceeding towards Gaza with humanitarian supplies.

Muslim Care Malaysia media director Tuan Asri Tuan Hussein confirmed the convoy’s progress despite challenging sea conditions.

He stated that Italian, Tunisian, and Spanish ships would reach Greece within one or two days depending on weather.

The flotilla will join other European convoys in Greece before continuing their mission to deliver aid.

Tuan Asri described initial difficulties with high waves reaching 2.5 to three meters during the first day.

Many participants experienced seasickness due to the relatively small size of their vessels.

He reported calmer conditions on the third day with reduced wave heights improving travel comfort.

Unexpected ship movements and varying sea conditions present ongoing challenges for the mission.

The vessel Sirius carrying Malaysian volunteers encountered engine problems requiring reduced fleet speed.

Tuan Asri explained that ships primarily use sails but require engines during low wind periods.

Engine trouble on any vessel necessitates slower speeds from other ships to maintain formation.

Malaysian volunteers under Sumud Nusantara are led by Cinta Gaza Malaysia CEO Muhammad Nadir Al-Nuri Kamaruzaman.

Approximately 70 vessels with over 1,000 volunteers carry food, medicine, and peace messages to Gaza.

The flotilla scheduled its arrival in Gaza for the middle of September despite navigation challenges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim serves as patron for Sumud Nusantara involving multiple Asian nations.

Participating countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents international coalitions from Europe, Asia, South Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Their mission aims to break the siege of Gaza through non-aggressive humanitarian intervention.

All delegations emphasize their role as symbols of global solidarity regarding the Gaza crisis. – Bernama