Global Sumud Flotilla faces high interception risk in Yellow Zone

SEPANG: The Global Sumud Flotilla mission will soon enter the Yellow Zone and confront a significant risk of interception by Israeli forces.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil revealed this critical development during his visit to the Sumud Nusantara Operations Centre.

He received the latest status update on all 47 vessels and 34 Malaysian participants from Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations CEO Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby.

Fahmi noted that the Yellow Zone begins 300 nautical miles from Gaza and has a history of harassment incidents by the Zionist regime.

“This critical moment makes interception by Israeli forces highly probable given previous mission experiences.

“We must anticipate similar incidents in the Yellow Zone based on disruptions witnessed in Tunisia and other locations.

The government continuously monitors mission movements through the Foreign Ministry to ensure participant safety.

Wisma Putra stands ready to provide immediate updates about any new developments affecting the mission.

Fahmi confirmed the government’s full support for both the Global Sumud Flotilla and Sumud Nusantara initiatives.

“We are witnessing a historic moment where global silence toward Israeli and Zionist regime actions ends.

During his operational centre visit, Fahmi received a comprehensive mission briefing and video-called seven Malaysian participants.

The Global Sumud Flotilla’s Mediterranean voyage carries food supplies, medicine, and peace messages demanding war cessation.

The mission also aims to stop the famine crisis while urging humanitarian corridor access to Gaza. – Bernama