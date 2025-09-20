Government ready to face RM353 million lawsuit over helicopter lease

KUANTAN: The government is prepared to face a lawsuit filed by a company over the cancellation of a five-year lease for four USA-made UH-60A Black Hawk helicopters.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin stated that legal action is a right for any party, but the government is ready to defend itself through proper channels.

“Anyone can sue the government, and the government will certainly challenge it,“ he said briefly after officiating the Civil Military Cooperation Carnival at the Kuantan Air Base.

Mohamed Khaled’s remarks followed media reports about Aerotree Defence and Services Sdn Bhd filing a RM353 million lawsuit against the government and Ministry of Defence.

The lawsuit was filed in the Kuala Lumpur High Court through the legal firm Messrs Hafarizam, Wan Aisha & Mubarak over the cancelled helicopter lease agreement.

In his speech, Mohamed Khaled emphasised that technology and geopolitics require a comprehensive approach involving both government and society to tackle security threats.

He stated that national security and defence must involve a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach rather than just the Malaysian Armed Forces.

Events like the Civil Military Cooperation Carnival serve as essential platforms for raising public awareness about defence and security matters.

The carnival aims to inspire people to join the armed forces or volunteer while implementing the whole-of-government, whole-of-society concept.

This civil-military cooperation initiative by the Ministry of Defence strengthens comprehensive defence through military-civilian collaboration.

The two-day carnival at Kuantan Air Base includes dynamic demonstrations, military asset exhibitions, and career opportunity information booths. – Bernama