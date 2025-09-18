Govt vows no compromise in meeting B40, M40 housing needs

PETALING JAYA: The government reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the national affordable housing agenda, with a focus on improving access, financing, ownership and rental opportunities for the B40 and M40 groups.
At the first National Affordable Housing Council (MPMMN) meeting of the year, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the Madani government remained firm in meeting the housing needs of all Malaysians without compromise.
In a statement today, Nga said his ministry was conducting stakeholder engagement sessions to draft a new Residential Tenancy Act while also reviewing and improving the Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966 and the Strata Management Act 2013.
“The second reading of the Urban Renewal Bill is expected on Oct 6, after being postponed on Aug 27. This Bill is crucial for planned and inclusive redevelopment of ageing areas with phased consent, supporting sustainable urban growth,” he said.
He added that the Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) programme would be expanded in collaboration with government agencies, private developers and NGOs to meet growing demand.
Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, Nga reiterated that as of June 30, 493,874 affordable housing units — or 98.8% of the target — had been completed, with the remaining 6,126 units expected to be ready by the end of the year.
He also noted that 93,231 applications had been approved under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP), amounting to RM22.1 billion in guaranteed financing.
“About 67% of recipients are homebuyers purchasing properties priced RM300,000 and below, with the majority being from the B40 group,” he said, adding that his ministry was also looking at expanding rent-to-own schemes under SJKP.
Nga further stressed the importance of financial literacy to help target groups manage financing, improve knowledge and adopt good financial practices.
The meeting was attended by Cabinet ministers, Menteri Besar, Chief Ministers, state housing executive councillors, private developers and representatives from federal and state housing agencies.