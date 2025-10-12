Group calls for incentives to help small firms

PETALING JAYA: Mental wellbeing being may finally be having its moment in Malaysian workplaces, but for many small firms it’s still a luxury they can’t quite afford.

While big corporations are rolling out counselling and employee assistance programmes (EAP), smaller businesses remain caught between rising awareness and tight budgets, said MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman.

He said although attitudes have improved dramatically since the pandemic, structured mental health support remains patchy.

“Big organisations are taking the lead, but many micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) still face financial and administrative barriers.”

MEF’s internal assessments show that only about one-third of Malaysian employees have access to formal counselling or mental health services.

“For most MSME, affordability and expertise are the biggest challenges.”

Still, Syed Hussain said supporting mental health is not just a moral duty, but also good business.

“Counselling reduces absenteeism, improves morale and enhances loyalty. In the long run, it strengthens business sustainability.”

He urged policymakers to introduce targeted incentives such as tax relief, grants and subsidised training to help more companies make workplace counselling accessible.

The pandemic, he said, marked a turning point.

“Before Covid-19, mental health was often seen as a personal matter. The crisis revealed how burnout, isolation and anxiety directly affect productivity.”

Today, many employers are embedding wellbeing into their business models.

“Mental health has shifted from a welfare issue to a strategic business concern. Companies are combining wellness, safety and flexibility through initiatives such as hybrid work, stress management and digital counselling.”

For smaller businesses, he recommended practical and scalable solutions that don’t strain finances. These include shared or pooled EAP services, which allow several companies to share costs while providing employees access to professional counselling support.

“Digital counselling platforms and tele-health services also offer affordable alternatives, enabling employees to seek help remotely and confidentially. Employers can also organise regular awareness sessions and stress management workshops to promote wellbeing and reduce stigma.”

MEF also recommends that managers and supervisors receive basic mental health literacy training to help them recognise early signs of distress and guide staff towards appropriate support.

These small but consistent measures, Syed Hussain said, can make a big difference in building a healthier, more resilient workforce.

“Even small steps can make a difference. Employers who promote awareness and provide access to help reduce conflict, absenteeism and medical claims.”

He said mental health initiatives should be seen as a long-term investment, not an expense.

“Supporting mental wellbeing improves staff retention, lowers replacement costs and boosts morale.”

Syed Hussain warned that ignoring mental health comes with hidden costs – from high turnover to lower engagement and productivity.

“Employers who ignore it risk losing valuable talent and performance.”

He added that younger workers, in particular, expect a more supportive work culture.

“In today’s labour market, wellbeing is a deciding factor in where people choose to work. Companies that prioritise it have a competitive edge in recruitment and retention.”

To encourage broader adoption, MEF continues to push for government incentives and structured guidelines to make mental health support feasible for smaller employers.

“Workplace mental health should not be a luxury. With proportionate measures and confidentiality safeguards, employers can create healthier, more engaged workplaces.

“A mentally healthy workforce is a productive one. Investing in wellbeing is investing in Malaysia’s long-term competitiveness.”