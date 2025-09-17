Gua Musang floods force 70 Felda Chiku residents to evacuate

GUA MUSANG: Approximately 70 residents from Felda Chiku 1 and 2 have been evacuated to relief centres following flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force director Mohd Adzhar Mujab confirmed the evacuation began after reports of flooding emerged around 6 pm as a safety precaution.

He stated that while the situation remains manageable, residents should avoid lingering in at-risk areas for their own safety.

Mohd Adzhar indicated that evacuees might return home tomorrow if weather conditions improve sufficiently.

Local residents reported that more than 50 houses in the area experienced flooding as night fell.

Seventy-three-year-old resident Razali Daud described how his kitchen flooded within ninety minutes of heavy rainfall beginning.

He noted that water began entering his kitchen around 6:30 pm and continued rising as the rain persisted.

Razali expressed surprise at the flooding, stating his house had never previously flooded despite experiencing heavy rainfall.

Another resident, thirty-five-year-old Shamsaziela Mohd Ghazali, evacuated with thirty family members to Dewan Chiku 2 around 8:30 pm.

She reported that floodwaters had reached waist height outside her home before evacuation.

Shamsaziela added that they could only salvage important documents before leaving their flooded residence. – Bernama