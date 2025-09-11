Head of missing man found after crocodile attack in Sarawak river

SIBU: The head of an elderly man believed to have been killed by a crocodile while bathing in a river in Kampung Siang-Siang Laut has been recovered.

Villagers found the head approximately 500 metres from the spot where the victim was last seen on Tuesday evening.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department deployed a team to the location upon receiving a call about the discovery at 11.20 pm.

Family members confirmed the object as the victim’s head at 12.45 am before it was handed over to the police.

The search and rescue operation resumed this morning for the remainder of the victim’s body.

Tuah Lamat, 80, was reported missing while bathing at a small bridge near his home at 5.30 pm.

Villagers had launched an initial search along the river using boats before contacting authorities for assistance. – Bernama