Home Ministry reforms boost MMEA’s maritime security with new assets

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry’s reforms have significantly enhanced the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency’s operational readiness through substantial asset upgrades.

MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Rosli Abdullah confirmed the reforms under Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have greatly improved the agency’s capabilities.

He stated that the ministry’s emphasis on asset capabilities demonstrates strong government support for strengthening national maritime operations.

“KDN pays serious attention to Malaysia’s maritime capabilities” he said during his one-year tenure celebration ceremony.

Mohd Rosli emphasised that new assets enable enhanced patrols and more effective combat against maritime criminal activities.

He confirmed that the asset upgrades translate the ministry’s reforms into practical field implementation rather than mere policy statements.

“This is a catalyst for the MMEA’s operations to continue safeguarding the country’s waters” he added.

The director-general pledged that the agency would ensure full utilisation of all assets for national and public interests.

Policy and Economic Affairs Centre of Malaysia Foundation president Mohd Jamizal Zainol previously praised Saifuddin Nasution’s leadership capabilities on a podcast.

Zainol noted the minister effectively manages Malaysia’s most complex ministry overseeing more than 50 laws and 10 agencies.

Mohd Rosli reaffirmed MMEA’s frontline role in protecting Malaysia’s maritime security and sovereignty under the ministry’s supervision.

He highlighted increasingly complex maritime challenges including smuggling, human trafficking and cross-border crimes.

The director-general also emphasised the agency’s commitment to local fishing community safety within national waters.

“Maritime challenges are becoming increasingly complex with activities such as smuggling, human trafficking, cross-border crime, and even the safety of local fishing communities” he stated.

MMEA remains committed to strengthening assets, personnel and operations in line with ministerial aspirations.

Mohd Rosli expressed confidence in the agency’s advancement as Malaysia’s respected international maritime shield.

He attributed this confidence to strong public support and cooperation from all relevant stakeholders. – Bernama