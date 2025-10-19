Husband returns home to find wife and daughter dead, believed murdered

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A husband returned home to discover the bodies of his wife and daughter, believed to have been murdered, inside their Juru residence.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail confirmed the incident occurred when the husband arrived home around 7.30 pm last night.

He stated that police are conducting a detailed investigation into whether the victims were robbed before being murdered.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

It is understood the woman in her 50s was found in the ground floor kitchen.

Her 11-year-old daughter was discovered upstairs in the residence.

The police forensic team remains at the location conducting further investigations. – Bernama