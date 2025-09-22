Indonesian woman fined RM2,000 for negligent death of baby

PARIT: An Indonesian woman was fined RM2,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here after pleading guilty to causing the death of her two-month-old child through negligence.

Magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaaim imposed the fine with an alternative six-month jail term on 36-year-old Dewinta Tefa.

The mother of six was charged with negligently causing the death of Arkan Andre Soveeal Asit at Jalan Sungai Jejawi, Kampung Sungai Dua Kota Setia near here at 5:30 am on September 18.

The charge falls under Section 304A of the Penal Code which carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment or a fine or both upon conviction.

During mitigation, lawyer Nurul Syuhada Mohd Yusof stated that her client has six children with four residing in Indonesia and is currently unemployed.

The defence counsel added that the woman’s husband works at an oil palm plantation with a monthly income of RM1,500.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Mohd Ameerul Nazhif Wan Zulfikri conducted the prosecution.

Police investigations revealed that the baby suffocated while sleeping beside his mother who unintentionally smothered him on the same bed.

The autopsy confirmed the cause of death as brain swelling and fluid in the lungs due to smothering. – Bernama