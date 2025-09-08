IRB introduces specified documents filing programme for Labuan entities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board has introduced the Filing Programme for Documents Specified Under Section 22EB of the Labuan Business Activity Tax Act 1990.

This programme will be implemented through the Malaysian Income Tax Reporting System effective from the Year of Assessment 2025.

Taxpayers must provide a Return of Profits along with documents determined by the Director-General of Inland Revenue.

Required documents include audited financial statements, zakat payment receipts where applicable, and complete computation of claimed incentives.

Documents will only be accepted in Malay or English, while those in other languages must be accompanied by an official translation.

All submissions must be made via the MITRS application on the MyTax portal within 30 days after the due date for Return of Profits submission.

Taxpayers may appoint licensed tax agents under Section 21C of LBATA 1990 for this purpose.

Enquiries can be directed to the HASiL Contact Centre at 03-8911 1000, via HASiL Live Chat, or through the Feedback Form on the official portal. – Bernama