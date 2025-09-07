JAKIM clarifies no expansion of halal certification to governance

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has clarified that calls to expand halal certification into national administration matters do not arise as such areas already operate under proper oversight mechanisms.

JAKIM director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee stated the department takes seriously all views regarding its halal certification role, including suggestions it should extend beyond food and consumer goods into broader governance aspects.

“In this regard, JAKIM stress the need to distinguish between the broader concept of halal in Islam, which inherently covers social justice, integrity, and good governance, and the specific process of halal certification,” he said in a statement.

Sirajuddin explained that responsibility for combating corruption and upholding integrity in national governance rests with all ministries and enforcement bodies like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Royal Malaysia Police.

He added this commitment aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive for all departments to combat corruption and strengthen national integrity through transparent governance.

“At the same time, Islam, as conveyed through the Quran and Sunnah, strictly prohibits corruption, abuse of power, and the betrayal of trust.”

“In this regard, JAKIM consistently conveys this moral and syariah message through Friday sermons, community development programmes, awareness campaigns, and various dakwah platforms - whether through traditional or digital media,” he said.

Sirajuddin clarified the halal certification process serves as Malaysia’s official mechanism to safeguard consumer confidence and ensure industry compliance with syariah requirements across food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, logistics, and halal slaughtering sectors.

“Without valid halal certification, the Muslim community risks exposure to confusion, market manipulation, and exploitation by irresponsible parties.”

“Industries granted halal certification demonstrate that they have fulfilled all criteria, requirements, and standards in line with halal guidelines and syariah principles, which form the strong foundation of Malaysia’s halal certification system,” he said.

He confirmed JAKIM remains focused on maintaining halal certification integrity while strengthening its educational role in conveying syariah prohibitions against corruption and abuse of power.

“The MADANI government, through JAKIM, will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with all stakeholders - not only to uphold Malaysia’s halal certification as an international benchmark, but also to advance Islamic education, community development, dakwah, and family institutions.”

“All these efforts reflect a continuous commitment to righteousness, cleanliness, justice, and integrity in line with syariah principles and the nation’s aspirations,” he said. – Bernama