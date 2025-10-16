Johor government open to funding overseas media courses

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is open to covering expenses for short courses at leading overseas universities to enhance media practitioners’ skills in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi stated this initiative aligns with the state government’s talent development agenda across various sectors.

He noted this approach matches commitments from prestigious institutions like Oxford, Harvard, and Stanford universities supporting talent development through strategic cooperation.

“Our door is always open and we will support covering the costs of short courses,“ he announced at the 2025 Johor Media Award launch at Persada Johor International Convention Centre.

Onn Hafiz emphasised the state’s clear talent development agenda and desire for media practitioners to participate fully.

He highlighted that initiatives like the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone keep Johor in the international spotlight.

These developments create collaboration opportunities with various parties including leading global universities.

The 2025 Johor Media Award brought together over 300 media practitioners, government agency representatives, and Johor Media Club strategic partners.

This gathering aimed to strengthen cooperation between the state government and Johor’s media community.

The award ceremony featured 24 categories recognising media practitioners’ role in delivering accurate information.

These efforts help build a positive state image through responsible journalism and information sharing.– Bernama