Johor orders probe into viral video on alleged deviant teachings

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has ordered an immediate investigation into a viral video showing alleged deviant religious teachings in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi instructed the Johor Islamic Religious Department and Royal Malaysia Police to conduct the probe.

He emphasised that immediate action must be taken to prevent the issue from disrupting community harmony.

“This incident has caused concern among the community, and the State Government will continue to be committed to identifying and combating any form of deviant teachings,“ he stated in a Facebook post.

“All forms of superstition, wrong worship or rituals that contradict Islamic teachings, as well as activities that cause Islam to be looked down on, are strictly prohibited and action under the Johor Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1997 can be taken against those who break the law,“ he added.

He revealed that His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, had issued a statement reminding all Muslims in Johor to adhere to the true Islamic faith.

“This message is also a clear reminder that any deviant teachings must not be given room to take root and develop in the state,“ he said.

Onn Hafiz noted that the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, had also emphasised the need for religious institutions, community leaders and authorities to strengthen enforcement and education to prevent the spread of deviant teachings.

The state government will not compromise with any party that threatens the harmony and sovereignty of Islam as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

He called on all parties, especially community leaders, mosque and surau committee members, to prevent the spread of such teachings. – Bernama