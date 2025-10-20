Johor police issue 968 summonses in Op Lancar traffic operation

JOHOR BAHRU: Police issued 968 summonses to motorists for various traffic offences during Op Lancar conducted since yesterday for Deepavali celebrations.

Johor Police Chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad confirmed 26 motorists aged 15 to 46 were detained, including for drug offences.

Officers seized 165 motorcycles and five cars during the operation targeting traffic violations.

Summonses were issued for dangerous driving, operating vehicles without valid licences, and illegal vehicle modifications.

Police inspected 5,000 vehicles including 2,244 motorcycles and 2,181 cars throughout the operation.

Ab Rahaman mobilised 1,238 police officers to intensify patrols and enforcement until this Wednesday.

The operation involves cooperation with multiple agencies including the Road Transport Department and Department of Environment.

Other participating agencies include local government authorities, the National Anti-Drug Agency, and the Malaysian Volunteers Department. – Bernama