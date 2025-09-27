JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,997 vape or electronic cigarette products were seized, including disposable types, flavours and devices, in an integrated enforcement operation at KSL City Mall.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the operation was carried out by the state government through the State Health Department (JKN) in collaboration with the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB), led by Johor Bahru district health officer Dr Haidar Rizal Toha and JKN Inspectorate and Legal Unit head Kayrul Hidayah Mansor.

“Enforcement was carried out under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 and the Licensing, Trade, Business and Industrial By-Laws (MBJB) 2016, Local Government Act.

“(Following that), a total of eight investigation papers were opened under Section 10(1) of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 while two more were opened under Section 7(1),“ he said in a Facebook post. - Bernama