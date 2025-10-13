KADA seeks dam to combat recurring padi field floods in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: The Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) is seeking to build a dam to mitigate recurring floods affecting the padi areas under its supervision.

Chairman Khalid Abdul Samad said the dam was essential to address the problem of flooded padi fields that frequently cause financial losses for farmers during monsoon seasons.

KADA has submitted a proposal for dam construction to be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage.

“To date, there has not been a single project truly planned to address flooding in padi granary areas, and we hope the government will give this matter the serious attention it deserves,“ he told reporters after inaugurating the 2025 National Sports Day celebration for KADA.

He added that KADA is currently upgrading several irrigation systems to resolve water shortage issues raised by farmers.

Ongoing projects include the Kemubu Phase Three and Four initiatives, along with new pump house construction in Lemal, Kasar, Pasir Mas, and several other locations.

Khalid expressed confidence that all these projects would be fully completed by the end of this year.

He stated that by the second padi planting season next year, water supply issues in the fields should be resolved. – Bernama