Kaiduan bridge to be rebuilt after collapse, says minister Armizan

PAPAR: The government is committed to rebuilding a new low-level crossing (LLC) structure in Kampung Kaiduan, near here, to replace the existing bridge that collapsed due to heavy currents following continuous rains in the district since last Saturday.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, who is Papar Member of Parliament, said he and the relevant technical agencies would conduct an on-site inspection to determine the best solution, taking into account the risk of extreme conditions in the area.

He stressed that the new LLC must prioritise durability, as it serves as the main access road linking several villages, including Kampung Kaiduan and Kampung Bisuang.

The crossing is also vital to ensuring the continuity of economic and tourism activities in the area, he said.

Amrizan said that even under normal circumstances, the current in the area is strong, more so during heavy rain and high tide, which pose great risks.

“There was a structure before, but it became impassable whenever water levels rose. Even the latest LLC could not withstand extreme challenges. Therefore, we will look into and determine the best possible solution for the residents here,” he said after visiting flood victims at the relief centre (PPS) at Dewan Lok Kawi Height today.

Meanwhile, Armizan advised residents affected by the landslides in Kampung Mook and Kampung Marahang Tuntul to evacuate to allow a risk assessment to be made in their residential areas, in addition to house repairs being carried out.

According to the Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), 2,468 flood victims from 656 families are at 19 PPS and one permanent relief centre (PPK) in Beaufort as of 8 am today.

The landslides that have occurred since last Friday have also claimed 13 lives to date, five of which were in Papar. - Bernama