Kampung Baru development to respect dignity, rights and history says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed the royal decree issued by the Sultan of Selangor regarding the historical significance and future development of Kampung Baru.

Anwar stated that the Sultan’s views align completely with the MADANI Government’s commitment to preserving national heritage while ensuring fair development.

The government believes every decision must prioritize public wellbeing and the preservation of community identity.

Anwar reaffirmed his commitment as chairman of the National Affordable Housing Council to ensure developments genuinely benefit people without compromising their dignity, rights, and history.

His statement responds to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s call for careful handling of the Kampung Sungang Baru issue with priority given to Malay interests. – Bernama