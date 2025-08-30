Kelantan parents report more bullying cases after Zara Qairina tragedy

BACHOK: The viral case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir in Sabah has significantly increased awareness about bullying among students and parents in Kelantan.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat confirmed that more individuals are now coming forward to file police reports regarding bullying incidents in schools.

He revealed that police have received five bullying reports from schools across the state within the past two weeks alone.

“This development demonstrates growing awareness among students and parents regarding appropriate actions when facing bullying issues,“ Mohd Yusoff told reporters after closing the Kelantan State Level Horse Racing Championship 2025 KETC Endurance Ride Edition in Kubang Golok.

He noted that people previously felt helpless in cyberbullying cases due to uncertainty about proper reporting procedures.

Mohd Yusoff confirmed that investigation into a recent bullying case involving six Form Four students assaulting a Form Three student in Pasir Mas has been completed.

The investigation papers have been submitted to the public prosecutor for further action according to legal procedures.

All six students involved in the Pasir Mas case have been released on police bail pending instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.

Every school in Kelantan now has a School Liaison Officer dedicated to assisting with security and crime-related matters according to Mohd Yusoff.

He revealed that schools are increasingly requesting these officers following drug-related issues and underage rape cases.

Kelantan police have also placed Mosque Liaison Officers in district mosques to expand community cooperation and outreach efforts. – Bernama