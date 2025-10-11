Kelantan river convoy sees 1,000 boats in solidarity with Gaza

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan River today became a powerful symbol of solidarity as a convoy of 1,000 boats demonstrated support for the people of Palestine, particularly in Gaza.

Originally named the ‘500-Boat Kelantan Solidarity Voyage for Gaza’, the event made a historic mark by vastly surpassing its initial participation goal.

Convoy coordinator Mohd Nazaruddin Abu Bakar stated the overwhelming response demonstrated the unity of the Kelantan people in standing with the Palestinian struggle.

“We initially targeted only 500 boats, but the response was truly extraordinary, with more than 1,000 boats joining voluntarily from fishing associations in Tumpat, Kota Bharu, Bachok, and Kuala Besut,” he told reporters.

He confirmed that while over 700 boats were officially registered, many other boat owners joined the symbolic convoy without formal registration.

Mohd Nazaruddin described the event as more than a river convoy, calling it a symbol of compassion and a collective voice condemning the injustice in Gaza with over 10,000 participants.

“We travelled about eight kilometres along the river towards Lembah Sireh, and the most moving moment was seeing people on the riverbanks waving, cheering, and raising Palestinian flags,” he said.

He added that the gathering sends a clear global message that Malaysians stand firmly with the Palestinian struggle, mirroring the courage of activists who use sea routes to break blockades.

The convoy was accompanied by various agencies and security personnel to ensure the programme proceeded smoothly and safely for all participants.

Participant Baharom Che Ishak, 45, said he joined the convoy at his own expense because he wanted to show his support for the people of Gaza.

“If given the chance, I would go to Gaza myself, but since that’s not possible, joining this programme is deeply meaningful as a small gesture of support,” he said.

He expressed pride in seeing thousands of Kelantanese uniting across different backgrounds for the cause of Palestine.

The two-and-a-half-hour programme also saw participation from non-governmental organisations and local communities, with participants waving both Malaysian and Palestinian flags throughout the convoy. – Bernama