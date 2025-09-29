Kelantan Sultan urges tourism promotion and youth development for VM2026

KOTA BHARU: The Sultan of Kelantan has called on the state government to capitalise on Visit Malaysia 2026 by promoting its diverse tourism products.

Sultan Muhammad V highlighted high-potential areas including urban, cultural, historical heritage, arts, and gastronomy tourism.

He also emphasised the opportunities in coastal, eco-agro, and geo-tourism for the state.

The Ruler noted that the warm and hospitable nature of Kelantan’s people could help elevate community-based tourism as a future product.

He expressed hope that CBT could be strengthened through cooperation between communities, authorities, and the private sector.

Sultan Muhammad V stated that the industry’s success depends on creativity and fresh ideas to attract tourists.

He delivered this royal address at the investiture ceremony for his 56th birthday at Istana Balai Besar.

The Ruler also stressed the importance of improving cleanliness, landscape beauty, and public amenities.

He highlighted the crucial role of local authorities in ensuring tourist areas are well-managed and visitor-friendly.

Sultan Muhammad V said this approach would enhance Kelantan’s image as an attractive destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

Meanwhile, he commended the state government’s efforts to empower the younger generation as the state’s future driving force.

The Sultan expressed hope that youth development would continue with emphasis on leadership, entrepreneurship, and digital technology.

He also emphasised the need to address social ills including drug abuse among young people.

Sultan Muhammad V welcomed the state’s initiative as the first to enforce a ban on vape and shisha sales since 2015.

He expressed deep appreciation to enforcement agencies for implementing the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024. – Bernama