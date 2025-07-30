Kemaman man loses RM82k in tourism investment scam

CHUKAI: A civil servant here has lost RM82,196 after falling victim to a tourism investment scam syndicate.

Kemaman police chief, Supt Mohd Razi Rosli, said the 41-year-old man became involved in the scheme after being introduced to it by a female acquaintance from Indonesia via WhatsApp.

He said the victim, enticed by promises of high returns, made 10 transactions totalling RM82,196 into three different bank accounts between July 10 and 27.

“The victim lodged a police report yesterday evening after failing to receive any returns from the so-called investment,” he said in a statement today.

In response, he advised the public to verify any investment-related company with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) before proceeding. - Bernama