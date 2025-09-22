KLIA taxi tout believed to be part of a group targeting tourists

KAJANG: A local woman suspected of being a taxi tout and arrested following a viral video of a foreign tourist being cheated is believed to have been operating as part of a group.

Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Azrin Borhan stated that this information was obtained after questioning the suspect in her 30s, who was arrested at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 at 1 am.

He added that his department is now actively tracking down the remaining members of the group.

“The JPJ conducted an undercover operation and successfully apprehended the suspect who was trying to deceive a Filipino tourist heading to the city centre after her video went viral,“ he said at a press conference.

Azrin confirmed that his team also seized a black Perodua Axia vehicle used by the woman, which is believed to have been rented from another individual.

He explained that the woman’s modus operandi involved approaching foreign tourists arriving at the airport and offering them cheap prices for transportation services to the capital.

“When she was detained, the woman said she was doing this to earn extra income, and it is understood that she was able to make three trips a day,“ he revealed.

Azrin stated that the case is being investigated under Section 205(1) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which provides for a fine not exceeding 50,000 ringgit or imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

He reported that from January until today, a total of 143 taxi touts have been detained and fined a collective sum of 419,200 ringgit.

Azrin emphasised that the Selangor JPJ will continue to combat tout activities at KLIA and advised the public to always use legal taxi services.

The viral video from September 15 showed the woman negotiating a fare of 60 ringgit when the tourist was looking for a bus ride to a hotel.

Upon arrival at the hotel, the woman driver refused to stop and instead drove to a secluded area before demanding a fare of 836 ringgit, which is about 14 times the original amount. – Bernama