KLIA Terminal 1 aerotrain service fully restored after disruption

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd has confirmed the full restoration of the aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 following a temporary disruption.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.30 pm yesterday, leading the airport operator to implement immediate contingency measures.

Shuttle buses were promptly deployed to ensure continuous passenger transfers between the Main Terminal and Satellite Building.

The company confirmed that no passengers missed their flights during this period, highlighting the effectiveness of their contingency plans.

One train was safely returned to service by 9.27 pm on the same evening.

After conducting multiple rounds of safety and operational testing, both trains are now operating normally.

The disruption happened within the defect liability period of the newly commissioned aerotrain system.

MAHB convened an urgent technical meeting with project contractors Alstom and the IJM-Pestech Joint Venture, which is responsible for the power distribution system design and installation.

The root cause of the disruption is currently under investigation, with the contractor expected to provide a separate detailed technical report.

Meanwhile, MAHB has implemented additional assurance measures including thermographic scanning and diagnostic tests to verify system safety and integrity.

The airport operator will also closely monitor the rectification work performed by the contractor.

This latest incident is especially disappointing as the aerotrain system underwent a stringent testing, commissioning, and certification process before its launch.

That process involved independent consultants, safety professionals, and regulatory authorities to ensure compliance with all safety and performance standards.

As a further precautionary step, MAHB will appoint an independent assessor to conduct a comprehensive review of the power supply design and installation quality.

Malaysia Airports remains fully committed to ensuring the KLIA aerotrain system is safe, reliable, and meets the high service standards passengers expect and deserve. – Bernama