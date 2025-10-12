KPKM approves 18 agricultural upgrade projects worth RM400 million

BACHOK: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has received approval for 18 upgrading projects worth RM400 million under the 13th Malaysia Plan.

These projects include water infrastructure development in the agricultural sector to address farmers’ concerns about insufficient water supply.

Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Luqman Ahmad acknowledged that inadequate water supply affects crop quality and productivity for farmers.

He identified infrastructure issues, particularly water access and agricultural inputs, as the biggest challenges facing farmers.

The 13th Malaysia Plan features five allocation cycles with annual projects dedicated to improving water infrastructure.

Luqman inspected the Bachok Area Padi Harvesting Programme in Kampung Keting to assess local agricultural conditions.

One approved project is the RM28 million Kasa II Pump Station in Pasir Mas under KADA supervision.

The remaining 17 projects will be detailed in tomorrow’s meeting as water issues remain a government priority.

These initiatives aim to help farmers improve national agricultural output through better infrastructure.

Projects will be implemented gradually since completing everything within one year is not feasible.

The ministry will ensure the best approach to resolve water supply problems affecting agricultural productivity.

Mohd Faizul stated the Kasa II Pump Station will benefit 2,700 farmers cultivating 10,000 hectares of padi.

This important infrastructure project is scheduled for completion by early 2028.

The government continues to prioritize agricultural water infrastructure as part of national development planning. – Bernama