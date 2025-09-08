KPKT allocates RM281.9 million for 1,730 public facility upgrades

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government has approved an allocation of RM281.9 million from 2024 to July 31 this year for upgrading public facilities across the country.

Minister Nga Kor Ming stated that the allocation involved 1,730 projects including maintenance and upgrading of public toilets, multi-purpose halls, and recreational facilities.

Through the Department of Local Government, KPKT has also provided funding for small-scale projects under the BP.1 Development Project to all 156 local authorities nationwide.

This allocation is based on their applications and is divided into four scopes: infrastructure, public facilities, socioeconomics, and security.

Nga was responding to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa about targets for reform in national public cleansing efforts.

The Federal Government has also appointed three concession companies to manage waste collection and cleansing in states that have adopted the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007.

For the remaining states, cleaning of public parks remains under the jurisdiction of their respective local authorities.

KPKT welcomes the use of new technologies including artificial intelligence and drones to assist in monitoring cleanliness and damage to public facilities.

“We are certainly moving in that direction, but it cannot be implemented all at once for every authority,“ Nga said.

Local authorities are divided into three tiers: city councils, municipal councils, and district councils.

Nga was responding to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar about using AI technology to monitor cleanliness in public parks. – Bernama